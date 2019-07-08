Stuck Truck Clogs Traffic in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Traffic clogged in Scranton Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge.
The truck got stuck under the railroad bridge on North Main Avenue.
No one was hurt, but drivers had to find another way to get onto the North Scranton Expressway.
41.425311 -75.671028
donny hud43987
Lmao, so brilliant they are! Lol
lickerblisters
Must…get….this…truck… under….the…bridge. THERE!
albertcohol
A popular bridge with truckers lately.