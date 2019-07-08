Stuck Truck Clogs Traffic in Scranton

Posted 5:13 pm, July 8, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Traffic clogged in Scranton Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge.

The truck got stuck under the railroad bridge on North Main Avenue.

No one was hurt, but drivers had to find another way to get onto the North Scranton Expressway.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

3 comments

