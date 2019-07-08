Police Charge Scranton Firefighter with DUI

MOOSIC, Pa. — Police say an off-duty Scranton firefighter had opioids in his system the night of a crash back in the spring.

Kyle Armbruster’s SUV slammed head-on into another SUV on Birney Avenue in Moosic in April.

Officers say Armbruster had Fentanyl, a powerful, synthetic opioid, in his system. They also found a broken bourbon bottle inside his vehicle.

Four people in the other SUV were taken to the hospital.

According to court paperwork, it’s Armbruster’s third DUI in at least the last five years.

There’s no word if Armbruster is still on the payroll as a firefighter in Scranton.

1 Comment

