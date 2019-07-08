Holiday Break Is Over, Roadwork Resumes

Road crews are back to work this week after the holiday break.

In Lackawanna County, workers are on Interstate 81 north in the Scranton and Dunmore areas, and drivers should expect delays. Construction on that stretch is expected to last until at least September.

In Wilkes-Barre, South Main Street from South Street to Northampton Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is part of a streetscape project that was expected to be finished at the end of June. Now, it's expected to wrap up sometime early next month.

In Northumberland County, workers return this week to the Duke Street restoration project in the borough of Northumberland. Duke Street, Water Street, and the railroad underpass on Route 11 were closed as part of that project. Those are now open. PennDOT officials said this week, crews will be working on King Street between the river bridge and Priestley Avenue.

For more information on these PennDOT projects, click here.

