Chase Down Podcast: Fitness, Training, Dieting & A Bike Ride Across America with John Matulevich

Posted 6:00 am, July 8, 2019, by

John Matulevich of Schuylkill County is a strength and conditioning coach and owner of Ruthless Performance. He works with a variety of athletes in and around northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He’s also riding his bicycle across the country later this summer to raise money for two local dog shelters. Chase and John discuss the upcoming journey, training techniques, dieting, fitness and more. You can follow Ruthless Performance on Twitter @RuthlessPerform or head to https://ruthlessperformance.com/

