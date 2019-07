Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver had to be pulled from a car after it barreled into a home Monday.

Crews were called to Lafayette Avenue in Rush Township around 5:30 p.m.

They found the car half way into the home while heavy smoke was pouring from the car.

Authorities say it took rescuers about 10 minutes to pull the driver from the car after the wreck in Schuylkill County.