Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ONEIDA, Ny. -- The body of a man from Luzerne County was pulled from a lake in central New York.

Crews had been searching for James Gambini of Plains since Friday.

Authorities say Gambini went swimming off a boat on Oneida Lake and never resurfaced.

Rescue teams found Gamibini's body just after 6 a.m. this morning.

According to the Luzerne Intermediate Unit's website Gambini worked there as Director of Operational Services.

The investigation into his death is ongoing in central New York.