Arson Charges Dismissed Against Business Owner

Posted 5:37 pm, July 8, 2019, by

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Charges were dismissed against a woman accused of setting fire to her jewelry store in Stroudsburg.

On Monday, a judge threw out arson and other charges against Mona Siwiec because she was determined to be legally insane when she set the fire in February of last year.

Her store, The 14kt Outlet’s Fine Jewelry Designs along Main Street, along with apartments above burned.

Siwiec will be placed in court-ordered outpatient treatment.

1 Comment

