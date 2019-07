Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA, Pa. -- People were enjoying a pig roast in Luzerne County on Sunday.

Queen of the Apostles Parish Hall in Avoca hosted the annual All You Can Eat Pig Roast.

In addition to the pig, the menu included wimpies, hot dogs, corn, salads, and desserts.

There was also a basket raffle at the parish fundraiser in Luzerne County.