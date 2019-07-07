Thousands Gather for Watch Party in Lehigh Valley to Root for U.S. in Women’s World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Thousands of soccer fans came together on a hot Sunday afternoon to see if Team USA could win another Women's World Cup.

Chants of "USA!" erupted all throughout the day at PNC Plaza in Bethlehem. Thousands of proud Americans came together in unison to root on the United States Women's National Team in the World Cup final.

"We were here four years ago. We saw the women's World Cup win. We said we might as well make it down here for one more year and see another championship," said Greg Janick of Dallas.

Many local soccer fans like Janick made the trip to the Lehigh Valley to witness that championship win. The United States captured their second straight World Cup title with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in France.

"This is a perfect example of bringing people together. Here we are, all rooting for the greatest country in the world, the United States of America. Congrats to the United States for pulling it off. Two in a row. That's awesome," said Thomas Krupa of Slatington.

But it wasn't a cakewalk for the Americans. This sea of red, white, and blue had to wait a while in the sweltering heat to let out a pent-up roar. Finally, in the 61st minute, Megan Rapinoe gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick.

Not long after that, Rose Lavelle upped that lead to 2-0, and the U.S. would never relinquish that advantage.

"It was amazing to be here and see the U.S. win the championship in the World Cup," Janick added.

The Women's National Team didn't just grab headlines by going a perfect 7-0 in the tournament. Goal celebrations stirred up controversy, and several players used their platforms to stand up against social issues that are prevalent in America today. On and off the field, the U.S. has garnered worldwide attention.

"I think they've done a great job of addressing other issues socially in this country right now. There's a lot of different issues going on, and I think they've done that with a lot of grace and professionalism," said Paul Cleminson from England.

The women from the United States also outscored their opponents 26-3 in those seven matches. This is the United States' fourth World Cup title, the most all-time. It also provided a big boost for soccer and women's sports.