In Your Neighborhood

Free Family Picnic

Summer is well underway, and you may be looking for something free to do with the family. We have you covered, Saturday, July 13, in Lackwanna County. The Scranton Neighborhood Associations will join together to put on a free family picnic at Nay Aug Park from Noon until 2:30. The picnic includes free hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, fruit, ice cream, soda and water. Swim bands are available for free while supplies last.

St. Patrick’s 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk

Lace up your shoes and head out to Luzerne County, Saturday July 13. The 2019 St. Patrick’s 5K run and 1-mile walk will kick off at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall with registration starting at 8. Enjoy seeing the rolling hills of White Haven and the scenic D&L Trail in Lehigh Gorge State Park. Prizes will be awarded to the first male and female runners as well as the first walker.