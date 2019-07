Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Crew battled flames at a business in Susquehanna County.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Sunday at a building on the property of Andre & Son Inc. along Route 706 near Montrose.

A building on the back of the property was heavily damaged by flames.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire.

There is no word at this time on a cause of the fire.