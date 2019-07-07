Cornhole Tournament to Help Send Kids with Diabetes to Camp

ASHLEY, Pa. -- A cornhole tournament in Luzerne County raised money for a cause.

Competitors tossed their beanbags to raise money to help send kids with juvenile diabetes to summer camp for a week.

There were 38 teams in the tournament.

Keystone Diabetic Kids Camp near Lancaster offers everything from sports to arts and crafts to swimming for children age 7-16 with type 1 diabetes.

"I've been attending diabetes camp for the last 12 years. I was a camper first and now a counselor, so each year we've been able to grow and grow," said Chris McGavin of Wilkes-Barre.

The tournament was sponsored by the Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA.

