Cornhole Tournament to Help Send Kids with Diabetes to Camp

ASHLEY, Pa. -- A cornhole tournament in Luzerne County raised money for a cause.
Competitors tossed their beanbags to raise money to help send kids with juvenile diabetes to summer camp for a week.
There were 38 teams in the tournament.
Keystone Diabetic Kids Camp near Lancaster offers everything from sports to arts and crafts to swimming for children age 7-16 with type 1 diabetes.
"I've been attending diabetes camp for the last 12 years. I was a camper first and now a counselor, so each year we've been able to grow and grow," said Chris McGavin of Wilkes-Barre.
The tournament was sponsored by the Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA.
