Closure of South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre Extended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A busy street in Wilkes-Barre is scheduled to be closed for a few weeks.

The closing of South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre began early last month.

The project was slated to be wrapped up in late June but is now expected to last through sometime in early August.

South Main Street, a main artery in the city's downtown, is set to be closed beginning Monday, July 8, between South Street and Northampton Street Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Officials have not said what caused the delays.