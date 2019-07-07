Closure of South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre Extended

Posted 10:15 pm, July 7, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A busy street in Wilkes-Barre is scheduled to be closed for a few weeks.

The closing of South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre began early last month.

The project was slated to be wrapped up in late June but is now expected to last through sometime in early August.

South Main Street, a main artery in the city's downtown, is set to be closed beginning Monday, July 8, between South Street and Northampton Street Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Officials have not said what caused the delays.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.