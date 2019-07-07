Amateur Radio Operators Gather in Luzerne County for Hamfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Amateur radio operators got together in Luzerne County on Sunday to celebrate the 40th annual Hamfest.

The event in Plains Township is much more than a get-together for those who chat with others around the world via high-frequency radio.

Ham radio operators volunteer their time and equipment during emergencies, especially natural disasters, and are a key to restoring communications.

About 70 radio enthusiasts took part in Sunday's event.

"We also do some neat activities. We have some hidden transmitter hunts, and we compete in some national contests," explained Rick Rinehimer of Glen Lyon.

There was also an electronic flea market where radio enthusiasts could buy, sell, or trade equipment.