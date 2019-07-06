Widespread Flash Flooding Following Storms

A strong line of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon led to widespread flash flooding.

Luzerne County seems to have seen the worst. Shoppers inside the Wyoming Valley Mall noticed water creeping in around 6 p.m. as thunderstorms raged outside. About half of the stores in the mall were also without power.

Outside on the streets, the conditions were worse. A viewer sent in drone video of flooding on Northampton Street in Edwardsville. A car was stranded in the waters, and a rollback arrived just in time for the rescue. There were also flooded streets in Wilkes-Barre.

Meanwhile in Clinton County, video from Steve Wright shows heavy flooding in the area of Beauty Run Road and Hoover Road in Cogan Station.

The National Weather Service says Luzerne County got the most rain. More than an inch of rain fell in less than 25 minutes.

One man in Kingston even ditched his car for a kayak to get around in these conditions.

