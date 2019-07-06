× Phone Outage Affecting Part of Clinton County

LOGANTON, Pa. — The Clinton County communications center reports a phone outage is affecting TDS Telecom customers in the Loganton area.

The outage is affecting customers with the 570-725-XXXX exchange, and they may have an intermittent dial tone or not be able to make calls at all.

Repairs are not expected to be completed until Monday.

During the outage, anyone in need of emergency services should attempt to call 911 using a cellphone or go to the Sugar Valley Volunteer Fire Department at 24 West Anthony Street in Loganton.