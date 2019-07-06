Now Serving ‘Boozy’ Ice Cream in West Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- An ice cream shop in Luzerne County is serving up scoops with a slight twist.

Boozy B's held its grand opening in West Pittston on Saturday.

The shop makes homemade ice cream infused with alcohol.

The owners were inspired after trying some while traveling and decided to try making it themselves.

"We started making some at home for our families, and they loved it, so we said let's continue with it and move forward," said Autumn Eckert, Boozy B's.

Each scoop is equal to about one mixed drink. You must be 21 to try it.