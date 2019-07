Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. – A man admitted to robbery charges after two holdups in Berwick.

Court records show Dennis Maisey pleaded guilty on Friday.

Police say Maisey robbed KB Dollar in Berwick on December 23, 2018, and then held up Fulton Bank along South Poplar Street on January 15, 2019.

Maisey is locked up in the Columbia County jail.