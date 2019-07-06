Drivers Tackle Giants Despair Hillclimb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUREL RUN, Pa. -- It was an electrifying race in Laurel Run Saturday for the 113th Giants Despair Hillclimb.

The Hillclimb is a one-mile race up the hill on East Northampton Street where drivers are timed to see who can make the climb the fastest. Cars of all classes take the turns of the hill at top speed.

Drivers try to beat their best times from last year by taking on the twists and turns in about 40 seconds.

Attendees come from all over the country to feel the thrill of the hill.

"They have all types of different classes they are running. This particular car is a special car. It's an all-electric EV. They're powered by batteries," said Todd Reid of Maryland.

The cars will hit the road again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.