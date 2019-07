Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A former councilman in Schuylkill County pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and indecent assault of a child.

Charles Joy, 59, of Port Carbon, pleaded guilty on July 3.

A judge sentenced Joy to three to 23 months in prison as well as probation.

Joy was also facing charges of statutory sexual assault, indecent sexual intercourse, and corruption of minors, but those charges were dropped.