Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The coroner has been called to the banks of the Susquehanna River in Clinton County near Renovo.

According to the Clinton County communications center, a group of kayakers got off the water in East Keating Township when a thunderstorm rolled through. One of the kayakers was reportedly killed when a tree came crashing down.

Officials have not released any other details at this time.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.