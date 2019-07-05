Sunbury Police Searching for Two Suspects in Attempted Child Abduction

Posted 8:43 pm, July 5, 2019, by

SUNBURY, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County are searching for two men who attempted to abduct a child.

According to officials, a 10-year-old girl was approached Friday afternoon by two men in a blue pickup along Catawissa Avenue in Sunbury.

One of the men allegedly asked if the child wanted a ride.

Police say the girl then ran away to safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Sunbury.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.