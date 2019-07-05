Sunbury Police Searching for Two Suspects in Attempted Child Abduction
SUNBURY, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County are searching for two men who attempted to abduct a child.
According to officials, a 10-year-old girl was approached Friday afternoon by two men in a blue pickup along Catawissa Avenue in Sunbury.
One of the men allegedly asked if the child wanted a ride.
Police say the girl then ran away to safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Sunbury.
