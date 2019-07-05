× Sunbury Police Searching for Two Suspects in Attempted Child Abduction

SUNBURY, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County are searching for two men who attempted to abduct a child.

According to officials, a 10-year-old girl was approached Friday afternoon by two men in a blue pickup along Catawissa Avenue in Sunbury.

One of the men allegedly asked if the child wanted a ride.

Police say the girl then ran away to safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Sunbury.