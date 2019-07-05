Scranton Costume Shop Gets a New Owner

SCRANTON, Pa. – A business that sprung out of the Scranton’s vaudeville history is headed for it’s second act.

Taney’s Costume Shop along North Washington Avenue has been sold.

Craig Friedman purchased the 93-year-old business from Jim O’Hora who is retiring after 45 years.

Taney’s started as a supplier for the vaudeville performers but now sells Halloween and theatrical costumes.

The new owner says he couldn’t resist the history here.

“It is just part of the history of Scranton and it would be a shame to let it close and I am excited to keep it open,” said Friedman.

Friedman says he’s looking forward to Taney’s 100 year anniversary in 2026 in Scranton.

