Police: Officer Administered Narcan After Exposure to Fentanyl

HAZLETON, Pa. — A police officer in Hazleton was exposed to fentanyl as he attempted to help a man who overdosed early Friday morning.

Police tell Newswatch 16 officers were called to James and West Seventh Street around 2:30 a.m. for an unresponsive man in a car.

Officials say an officer pulled the man out of the car so they could administer Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, to revive him.

The officer was unknowingly exposed to loose fine particles of the drug.

Police say the officer was administered Narcan at a nearby hospital. The officer is expected to be okay after the exposure in Luzerne County.