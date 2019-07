Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Pa. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday night in Wayne County.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Route 670 north of Waymart.

State police say the rider lost control on a curve and struck a tree.

Troopers have not released the name of the victim, saying only that he was a 61 years old and from Honesdale.