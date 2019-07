× Man in Luzerne County Facing Arson and Robbery Charges

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a bank and started a fire earlier this week in Luzerne County.

Officials say Jesse Bartosiewicz first started the flames at Albright’s Greenhouse in Fairview Township as a distraction.

Bartosiewicz went on to rob the PNC Bank along Route 309 near Mountain Top.

Police say Bartosiewicz is locked up on $250,000 bail in Luzerne County.