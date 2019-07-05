× Holiday Weekend on the Water

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For a lot of people, summer holidays are spent on the water.

Lake Augusta at Shikellamy State Park near Sunbury is a popular spot for boating Jay Harris and his son from Selinsgrove went fishing bright and early Friday.

“We wanted to just play around with some fish. None of the kids are around to drag with the tube or anything, so we figured we`d try our luck,” Jay Harris, Selinsgrove.

Harris and his son were pretty lucky they caught dinner but if you don’t own a boat, it’s easy to rent one at Lake Augusta Boat Rentals.

“Yesterday was pretty hectic. It was pretty busy. We had all our boats out. It was good business,” said Zack Sheets, Lake Augusta Boat Rentals.

The Hitchcock family rented a pontoon boat for the day.

“We hadn`t done it as a group before. Tyler and I had done it separately, father and son, but it`s the first time we have everybody out boating, so it`s gonna be interesting,” said Kevin Hitchcock, Quakertown.

But with rain in the forecast there aren`t as many people out on the lake as there were on the fourth.

“Cloudy days on the river are better then sunny days in the office,” said Ed Moyer, Sunbury.

Ed Moyer covered his boat in preparation for rain.

He spent time on Lake Augusta the day before.

“It was a nuthouse so we decided to come in by noon. There were so many boats out there going every way you could think of,” said Moyer.

Zack Sheets works at Lake Augusta boat rentals and says the conditions are great for boating.

“The water? It`s at good levels right now and it seems to be pretty warm even after all the rain we got a few weeks ago,” said Sheets.

Sheets says boats, jet skis and kayaks will be rented all weekend.