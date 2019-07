Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- An extreme motorcycle race is back in Schuylkill County this weekend.

Fans got to meet some of the racers Friday night.

It's the fifth year for the event in Tamaqua.

190 people, many from out of town, have signed up to compete in the series of races that kicks off on Saturday.

The overall winner of this weekend's extreme motorcycle race in Schuylkill County will take home an $18,000 grand prize.