Drivers Prepare for Giants Despair Hillclimb

LAUREL RUN, Pa. -- The race cars are ready and the track is set in Laurel Run for the 113th Giants Despair Hillclimb in Luzerne County

"It's a one-mile race up the hill. The hill is closed down for two days. All drivers are timed and your best time for the weekend is your time," said Bill Feist, Giants Despair Hillclimb.

With storms in the forecast organizers are hoping for the best for the annual event that raises money for the Laurel Run Fire Department and civic groups

"The bottom line is we can't control the weather.so we'll deal with the weather and sure have a good time doing it," said Dan Jones, Giants Despair Hillclimb.

Drivers tell Newswatch 16 they come here from all over the country for the camaraderie and the thrill of the hill.

"When you get old enough you gotta have a little adrenaline rush so it's that's what it is it's more of an adrenaline rush than anything," said Butch King, New Hampshire.

"It's like a family it's really a nice tight group we have a good time, we harass each other and we have a good time racing," John Pittman, Cariasle.

Most drivers say they hope to beat their times from last year but organizers say taking on the twist and turns in about 40 seconds is no easy challenge.

"I enjoy it. I don't care if i win lose or draw. it's here to have fun," said King.

If you'd like to watch cars of all classes take on the challenge the event is free to attend.

If you'd like to learn more head to their website.