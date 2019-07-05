× Cherry Picking in the Poconos

CHESNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When don and Janet Olsommer heard about the three day cherry picking event at Heckman Orchards in Chestnut Hill Township on Newswatch 16 earlier this week they knew they had to make the trip from Sterling.

“It means a lot more when you do the work yourself to get the fruit and veggies whatever you’re making,” said Janet Olsommer, Sterling Pa.

Some like them sweet, some like them sour, but everyone here can agree, this is the perfect way to spend a summer day.

“They’re delicious too we popped a couple in our mouth to try them,” said Olsommer.

Few could resist the temptation to snack along the way but with cherry picking the best part comes when you get back home.

“I like cherry pies and she does the cooking,” said Don Olsummer, Sterling Pa.

But Daniel, 9, doesn’t like the taste of cherries so he comes for a different reason.

“I’m gonna give them to my grandma and my mom because my grandma really likes them,” said Daniel.

It was a little hard for Daniel to reach the cherries but it was worth it to get just the right one.

“I like the darker cherries,” said Daniel.

The farm and the customers were a little worried about the rain ruining their cherry picking season so the fact that mother nature held off was the cherry on top.

“This has been a really great turnout, the weather has been perfect, it’s not overly sunny, it’s not overly warm so a lot of people came out today especially with the holiday weekend,” Amber Borger, Heckman Orchards.