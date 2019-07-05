× Bike Bandit Nabbed

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bike, a man being led away in the back of a Scranton police car along the Lackawanna Heritage Trail.

Hours after this bike was stolen from a bike shop, police had their man and the bike.

“We had two officers over at the Sixth Avenue and they saw the person come down another officer was able to get behind the person on the bicycle follow him down by Redners and he dropped the bike and went away on foot,” Captain Dennis Lukasewicz, Scranton Police Department.

Scranton Police used a k-9 to track the suspect who was on the banks of the Lackawanna River.

Police say this chase stemmed from an early morning burglary at cedar bike shop on Pittston Avenue.

The suspect first tried to break through the glass door then used a rock to break through the glass window, shattering it.

He stole a bike which the owner says is worth about $2,000 dollars.

Kyle Brazen runs Cedar Bike Shop and says police called overnight.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on I was a little delirious but when they said the store was broken into and said all great,” said Kyle Brazen, Cedar Bike Shop.

Besides helping customers, Brazen spent most of the day cleaning up the broken glass around the store.

“Frustrated and kind of hurt because we try to help people with any kind of bicycle needs he was obviously in here before because he knew what he wanted,” said Brazen.