× Another Powerful Earthquake Hits near Ridgecrest, California

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Friday night — the second one near Ridgecrest in less than two days.

The latest earthquake occurred about 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey.

It comes a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the state Thursday — the largest in nearly 20 years and centered near Ridgecrest. Thursday’s earthquake has produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, scientists said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted Friday that there was shaking felt but no damage. The shaking was felt all the way in Las Vegas, much like the earthquake a day earlier.

Donald Castle, who lives in Porterville west of Ridgecrest, said his house shook for between 20 and 25 seconds.

“It was more of a shake than what we had on the Fourth. It lasted longer and was more rolling,” he said.

The NBA Summer League game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks in Las Vegas was delayed Friday following reports of the quake. Scoreboards and speakers near the ceiling of the arena shook when the earthquake hit.

This is a developing story, please check in for updates.