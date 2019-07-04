× Stars, Stripes & Breakfast Bites: Fundraising on the Fourth

It’s a mix of stars, stripes and breakfast bites in Wayne County.

The event surrounds a fundraising breakfast organized by the Harriet Greene Chapter of the Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star.

Eastern Star is one of the largest international philanthropic organizations. It’s sort of the female version of the Masons but also includes male members.

The theme of the fourth of July fundraising breakfast is “Breakfast in a Bag: Design Your Omelette.”

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Breakfast in a Bag: Design Your Omelette

WHEN: July 4, 2019, from 8a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Salem Lodge #330, off Route 191, south of Hamlin corners. Click here for directions.

COST: $8 per adult. $5 per child.

WHO IT HELPS: Harriet Greene Chapter of the PA Order of the Eastern Star (see background info. below)

BREAKFAST BACKGROUND:

The breakfast in Wayne County is marking its 14th year as part of this July 4th tradition. The breakfast in a bag event involves an omelette station. People can select the number of eggs they want, add in various ingredients like veggies or meats, and then place in a freezer bag. Volunteers mark each bag with a number and then the bags are boiled. Your omelette is served with potatoes, baked goods, juice, and coffee. There’s also a chance to donate to the cause through various baskets filled with various goodies.

MORE INFO ON THE PA ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR:

The local group organizing the event, Harriet Greene Chapter of the PA Order of the Eastern Star, is a nonprofit that includes members from Milford, Hawley, Honesdale, Moscow and many places in between. The organization gives back to many charities in our area and groups including the Salem Township community tree lighting. In addition, the local chapter gives back over the holidays with the creation of Thanksgiving baskets and even supports area food pantries along with helping people in the community when an emergency or event occurs.

The local group, the Harriet Greene Chapter, contributes some of its fundraising money to the state level of the PA Order of the Eastern Star.

To date, the state chapter has awarded thousands to various nonprofits ranging from Shriners Hospitals to Susquehanna Service Dogs.

Those affiliated with Susquehanna Service Dogs told Newswatch 16: “The people who are partnered with our service dogs report that they are better spouses, parents, employees, and community members. We would not be able to place these life-changing service dogs without the support of the Order of the Eastern Star.”