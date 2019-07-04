Patriotism on Display in Wayne County

HAWLEY, Pa. — Just after noon, the Fourth of July parade stepped off in Hawley straight down Main Avenue. And with that, the true meaning of this holiday was on full display.

“The people that fought for our country and our independence and how we have to preserve our independence. It’s just great being an American and here we are celebrating,” Bill Fischer said.

People of all ages and species lined the streets on a gorgeous day in this Wayne County community. The parade was short and zipped by, allowing people along Main Avenue to truly soak in what the Fourth is all about.

“It’s very important for America any year, but every year is special. It’s a good day to just stop, think of our joint values, show your American flag and feel proud wherever you live,” Kate Hayes said.

Some along the parade route said it was only fitting they were spending America’s birthday in small-town America.

“It’s a small community where we are very tight-knit. It gives us a chance to also advertise the other events we have going on throughout the year. And we have a lot of veterans in this town,” Bernardette Madigan said.

