Former Mayors React to Courtright’s Resignation

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two former mayors of the city of Scranton reacted to the scandal surrounding their disgraced successor.

Bill Courtright resigned and pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges earlier this week.

Both David Wenzel and Jimmy Connors once served as Mayor of Scranton.

We asked them Thursday for their thoughts on the corruption scandal rocking the city and the man behind it.

"The city's gone through rougher times than this and everything and I know if we just stick together, and just realize that people are people, you just have to recognize it, and try to be a better person yourself," said David Wenzel, Former Mayor of Scranton.

"It's awful, I'm crestfallen for what's going on. I never expected to see it with this mayor because he was my friend and I had a great deal of hope for him. I think we'll recover from this, we always have. And so we'll right the ship, so to speak," said Jimmy Connors, Former Mayor of Scranton

Bill Courtright's sentencing is set for November.