Flames Damage Two Homes in Carbon County

EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames damaged two homes in Carbon County.

Crews responded to the place on Ashley Lane in East Penn Township just after 2 a..m. on Thursday.

The Mahoning Valley Fire Chief says the fire started in an attached garage before spreading to two homes near Lehighton.

Six people were inside the homes when the fire started. They all got out safely.

According to the chief, a neighbor walking their dog noticed the flames and woke everyone up.

There's no word on what started the fire in this part of Carbon County.