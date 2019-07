Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- A fire destroyed part of a home in Carbon County overnight.

Flames broke out in the back of a house on Oak Street in Jim Thorpe around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Half of the house was gutted, and three vehicles were destroyed.

The three people who lived there were woken up by neighbors who saw the flames.

Two cats also died in the fire. One is still missing.

A state police fire marshal is investigating what caused Thursday morning's fire in Carbon County.