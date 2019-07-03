This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Fly Fishing the world famous Beaverkill river

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Catskill mountains of New York to fish the world famous Beaverkill river with members of Sunrise Farm Rod and Gun Club.  Plus we'll show you a delicious, yet simple, recipe for cooking up your trout stream side.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and an antlerless deer license update, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

