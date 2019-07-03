State Police: No Animal Cruelty Violations at Northumberland County Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An investigation into reports of animal cruelty at a dairy farm in Northumberland County will not lead to any charges.

PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, recently released a video that it claims shows poor conditions for cows at the Reitz Dairy Farm near Shamokin. The claims were reported nationally, including by the Washington Post.

A state trooper and the state police animal cruelty officer toured the farm late last month. A veterinarian was with them. They checked all of the barns and interviewed the farmers who own the land and the cows.

Troopers say they did not find anything to warrant animal cruelty charges against the farmers.