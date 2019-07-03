× Solar Farm Proposed for Northumberland County

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An energy company from Colorado has plans for a 700-acre solar farm in Northumberland County. If all goes as planned, the facility could generate enough power for 13,000 homes in the Milton Area.

Dakota Power Partners started reaching out to landowners last fall about buying land for a solar farm. The proposed solar array would be in both East and West Chillisquaque Townships, outside of Milton.

“Some of the land is not what we consider prime farmland, so this seems like a good use for those kinds of properties,” said Bob Pardoe, a member of the West Chillisquaque Township Planning Commission.

Last fall, the planning commission was approached by Dakota Power Partners, a Colorado-based energy company that wants to lease land to build a solar farm.

“I began to hear from other landowners, property owners, that were interested, and they had contacted,” Pardoe said.

Dakota Power Partners plans to lease 700 acres of land in both East and West Chillisquaque townships for a solar farm that could generate enough electricity to power 13,000 homes.

East and West Chillisquaque Township officials passed a solar ordinance this week that sets guidelines for the facility.

“from the township’s standpoint, we’re trying to come up with a proposal which we think we have, that’s beneficial for everybody involved,” ‘Pardoe said.

Some people who are familiar with this area think a solar farm could be a positive thing.

“I think it’s a better way than burning coal, so I’m for it,” Merle Criswell said.

“I think it’s a good cause. It’s a good thing,” Robbin Koser said.

Officials from Dakota Power Partners said construction could start in early 2021 and could be finished in 2022.