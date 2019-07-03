× Roadways Busy with Holiday Travelers

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There won’t be much independence from traffic this weekend as people drive to their holiday destinations.

According to AAA, there will be more than 40 million travelers on the roads this weekend. Newswatch 16 found some of them at a rest stop along Interstate 80 near Danville.

“It`s been a little heavier than it normally is on the trip and it`s patchy here and there,” Christa Verem said.

AAA says nearly two million more travelers than last year are planning 4th of July getaways. All those extra travelers mean extra traffic.

“We`re from a town of 300 so we`re not quite used to this traffic, but it`s been okay,” Sheri Jones said.

Traveling over Independence Day Weekend is a tradition for many people.

“We do it every year so we`ve got a good system down. We pack our lunch and we just take it slow, really,” Alyssa from Philadelphia said.

“It`s my mom`s birthday on the 4th of July and so she decided she wanted to spend it with family and we`re going for that reason,” Verem said.

According to AAA, gas prices in Pennsylvania are lower now than at this time last year. Even so, drivers say they`d still be traveling anyway.

“Illinois had just upped the taxes for the gas prices so we`re heading back that way, so of course they`re going to be higher,” Jones said.

Some drivers also say since July 4th is on a Thursday this year, it’s easier to get away for a long weekend.

