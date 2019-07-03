× Ricketts Glen State Park Getting Larger

RICKETTS GLEN STATE PARK — Ricketts Glen State Park has expanded. The new 143-acre area gives hikers a new place to explore and wildlife a chance to grow.

DCNR officials say it’s like a missing piece to a puzzle this gives hikers and wildlife viewers a new place to explore.

Wet weather could not deter people from checking out the sights at Ricketts Glen. Before the Fourth of July, hikers came from near and far to see the sights and sounds of the state park.

“It is a beautiful area,” said Jim Lapoint. “It is a nice hike and we came out just to enjoy the outdoors.”

“I am a geologist, so I am excited to see some of the outcrops and geology. I did some research last night to see what I might see, and I am interested in waterfalls and that kind of stuff,” said Florida resident Ethan Conrad.

For first-time visitors and longtime hikers like Jim and Carrie Lapoint, the state park has something new to offer.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently teamed up with the Conservation Fund to get the land and announce the expansion of Ricketts Glen.

“I live in Utah and we have a lot of hikes out there, so I was pretty excited to check out Ricketts Glen and see what they have to offer,” Eric Beauchemin said.

The new area will remain forested and be a habitat for at least 75 species of migratory birds.

The new area is located on the southern end of the state park near Route 118.

“I am looking forward to it. We have only been here a couple times so anything new that we get to see will keep us coming back,” Carrie Lapoint said.

DCNR says this land will also support the water quality of the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.