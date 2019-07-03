McCarthy Tire Expanding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A family-owned business that's been in Wilkes-Barre for close to a century is expanding.

McCarthy Tire Service is in the process of acquiring 16 new locations in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The company was founded in Wilkes-Barre back in 1926.

Leaders say the acquisition will likely lead to several new office jobs here in our area.

"One of the greatest assets that we have in our company is the people that we work with every day. And with this acquisition, we're going to be picking up 170 great people, and those people will help us give our customers the service that they deserve," said John McCarthy, president.

Officials with McCarthy Tire plan to close on their new locations sometime next month.