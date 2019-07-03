Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: Hiding Your Follicle Flaws, Help for Your Thinning Hair

Dealing with thinning hair or losing it in general is never easy for men or women. Even just talking about it can be tough. But help is here! In his latest podcast, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teams up with Dr. Mark Albert, owner of The Medical Hair Transplant Center in Dickson City.

From over the counter options to prescriptions that may help you regrow your hair or even how a hair transplant works, Ryan tackles all of that and more to get you answers about this sometimes touchy subject.

One over the counter product Dr. Albert mentioned is Toppik Hair Building Fibers.

