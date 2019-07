Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Krispy Kreme is hitting the road!

The donut shop chain is now offering online ordering and delivery from 100 stores across 15 states, including some in Pennsylvania.

The options are for people who live within a range of those stores. The closest one to us is in Bucks County.

The doughnut chain has a list of the stores willing to deliver on its website.

Customers can order donuts by the dozens, brew boxes, and bottled beverages for delivery.

There is a $7.99 minimum plus a delivery fee.