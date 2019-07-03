Chase Down Podcast: Wild & Crazy NBA Free Agency

Posted 6:00 am, July 3, 2019

Chase Senior flies solo on this episode of The Chase Down Podcast. He offers up some thoughts on what could be the craziest free agency period in NBA history. He starts off by dissecting what the 76ers pulled off, then goes around the league. You can also listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you listen to podcasts. Be sure to subscribe, rate and review!

