Sidewalks and the Scrantastic Spectacular

SCRANTON, Pa. — The pressure is on for workers from Balchune Construction. No rain the day before the 8th annual Scrantastic Spectacular means they can get a little bit more work done on the sidewalks on Courthouse Square before the event begins.

“We always pull together and get it done. These guys are great, they work hard. We get it done,” said worker Blake Becchetti.

In February, Lackawanna County commissioners approved an $830,000 project to replace the four blocks of sidewalks around Courthouse Square. Those same four blocks are home to the annual spectacular and fireworks display.

“We spent a lot of time logistically to make sure we didn’t lose any of the flow. We’ll lose some spots, but there’s fencing up and we found space for all of the vendors and bouncy houses and things like that, so it shouldn’t be too disruptive,” said Maureen McGuigan, Lackawanna County Arts and Culture deputy director.

Organizers found spots for the nearly 100 vendors that will take part this year, despite a section of Linden Street in front of Levels and Backyard Ale House that will still be closed off.

Fencing on the corners of Spruce and Adams, and Linden and Adams will be removed by the time the event starts.

“Everything will be gone, this whole road will be open, they’ll get to enjoy the brand new, fresh concrete.”

Organizers say they’re thankful the sidewalk construction project started along Spruce Street because this is the most popular place to watch the fireworks.

“We started on Spruce Street about a month ago and we had a deadline of (July) 2nd to be around the corner here and we’re just making it,” Becchetti said.

When the Scrantastic Spectacular falls on a weekday, organizers say that makes downtown traffic trickier to navigate. Streets will start to close at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“Plenty of parking garages, I mean I would plan a little early. The square is beautiful, but the traffic is a little bit of a challenge, but we think it’s worth it,” McGuigan said.

It’s definitely worth it for William Nolan. He says he can walk downtown, and it’s his favorite event of the summer.

“It’s really great, it’s a lot of fun. You meet a lot of people. Everyone comes down with their families, it’s all great,” Nolan said.

The Scranastic Spectacular starts at 4 p.m., with the fireworks display setting off at 9:35 pm.

