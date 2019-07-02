× Resorts Getting Ready for 4th of July

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. Resorts in the Poconos are getting ready for thousands of visitors for the Fourth of July. Some are starting the holiday early at Split Rock Resort near Lake Harmony.

Split Rock is getting ready to host hundreds of guests.

Amanda from Massachusetts spent the day at the lake.

“We have a time-share, actually. We love the lake. Both of my daughters love the sand. My other daughter just went kayaking with my husband,” Daniels said.

The resort in Kidder Township is pretty much booked for the holiday and plenty of Fourth of July activities are planned, including barbeques and fireworks.

“There are so many fun things to do this weekend. We’ve got the Great American Cookout by the lake happening on the 4th and 5th. We’ve got fireworks on the 5th, rain date on the 6th, but we are not praying for rain. There’s a lot of fun things outside to do — mini golf, the outdoor pool,” said Jeanine Hofbauer, Split Rock Resort.

Some people we spoke to say one of the nice things about this resort is that some of the attractions are open to the public. If you have nothing going on for the 4th, you can come on down.

“Oh, my goodness, great place. Lots to do and it’s really close to home. It’s a great getaway,” said Brenda Snyder

Snyder and her crew from New Ringgold were out kayaking on the lake. While they only came for the day, they might come back later in the week.

“We will maybe sneak back for the fireworks. It’s an awesome place for a quick getaway. There’s the beach, the lake, the pools, everything.”

Managers at Split Rock say if you plan on spending more than a day at the resort without a reservation, it’s best to call ahead of time to see if any rooms are still available.