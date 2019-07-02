× New Life for Old Kmart in Moosic

MOOSIC, Pa. — The storefront has sat empty for nearly a year and a half, but construction at the old Kmart on Birney Avenue has residents excited again.

“Oh, my gosh! So exciting, I think for the community and for all of us that are already here and for new ones coming,” said Moosic resident Tammy Szajkowski.

There’s been speculation for some time, but the property has been purchased by developers that own ShopRite supermarkets in Daleville and Mount Pocono. An addition of a grocery store and the possibility of more stores would bring back some life and shoppers to the area.

“That particular shopping center was at a loss when Kmart left, and I, for one, miss it because it’s so convenient for all of us here in Moosic,” said Ann Cikowski.

Folks in the area have been watching and waiting to see what will come of this plaza. Now that ShopRite will be moving in, some think a little healthy competition for the area is a good thing.

“I used to shop there when I lived in New Jersey and it’s a great store. Prices are reasonable, and it really is a great store. I’m looking forward to shopping there.”

There hasn’t been any official announcement about exactly what will be opening in the empty storefronts, but we hope to be hearing those plans very soon.

