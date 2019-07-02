New DUI Checkpoint Law Closes Drunk Driving Loophole

Posted 8:02 am, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53AM, July 2, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Just in time for the long Independence Day weekend, police could have a new tool in the fight against drunk drivers.

A bill that worked its way through the state legislature will help clear a legal hurdle faced by the police, according to our sister station WPMT.

A recent state supreme court ruling had suspended drunk driving checkpoints involving officers from multiple police departments, communities with formal agreements on the books were in the clear.

"The recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court case, Commonwealth Versus Hlubin, it actually made illegal some of the multijurisdictional law enforcement task forces that we see all across Pennsylvania, keeping Pennsylvanians safe," explained Rep. Rob Kauffman of Franklin County.

Governor Wolf is expected to sign the bill, House Bill 1614, into law on Tuesday, July 2, and it would go in to effect immediately.

